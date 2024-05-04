Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) VP Stephen R. Palmer Sells 5,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE CVNA traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $121.72. 8,523,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,580. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $124.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

