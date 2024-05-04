Timothy Gray Sells 16,667 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.27 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Anterix by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

