BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 66,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
