Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) versus Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Financial Survey

Becton, Dickinson and Company and Alpha Tau Medical are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Alpha Tau Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.37 billion 3.50 $1.48 billion $4.22 55.60 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.42) -5.93

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 6.44% 13.57% 6.56% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -31.86% -26.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Becton, Dickinson and Company and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Alpha Tau Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

