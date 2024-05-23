Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. CWM LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

