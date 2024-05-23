Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.9 %
Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.
Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
