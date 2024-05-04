Reviewing Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Vitesse Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A Vitesse Energy $233.90 million 2.85 -$19.74 million ($0.76) -29.78

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitesse Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Vitesse Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vitesse Energy has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Vitesse Energy -9.22% -2.89% -2.20%

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

