NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.70. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

