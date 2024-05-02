Win Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. 106,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,817. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.