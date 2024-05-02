Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 31,094 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. 502,376 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

