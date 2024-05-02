Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

