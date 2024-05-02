AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74-$6.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-$1.65 EPS.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.18 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

