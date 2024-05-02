Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

