Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 28.7% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

