Summit Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.25. 80,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

