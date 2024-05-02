Stifel Nicolaus Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $7.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,902,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

