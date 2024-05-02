Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

