Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.