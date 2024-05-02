Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Rises By 6.9%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
CBT traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.75. 25,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $98.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,384,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,664,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
