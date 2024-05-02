SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.40. SES AI shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 173,465 shares changing hands.

SES AI Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

