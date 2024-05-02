Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $33.12. Corning shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 2,667,548 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 62,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

