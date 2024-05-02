R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Shares Down 13.4%

Shares of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). 236,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 904,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

R&Q Insurance Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.50.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

