BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BrainsWay Price Performance

BrainsWay stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrainsWay by 6.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

