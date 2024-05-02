Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Roth Capital

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

