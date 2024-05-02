Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

