SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lowered by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

