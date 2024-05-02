iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 855,833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156,880 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 252,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 152,911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 242,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 139,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

