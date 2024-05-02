Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 65,418 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $114.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

