Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 403 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $53,142,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 183.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 20.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $30,050,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.