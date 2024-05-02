PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PENN opened at $16.44 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

