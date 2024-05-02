B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of RILY stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.56. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $60.72.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
