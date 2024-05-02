B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.56. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 115.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

