KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
KVH Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
