KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in KVH Industries by 637.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

