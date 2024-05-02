Norden Group LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

