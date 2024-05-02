Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

