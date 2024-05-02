iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

