iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
