Royal Bank of Canada Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $263.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $240.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,572,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $533,018,000 after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

