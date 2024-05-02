Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,194 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

