Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,749,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,660,000 after acquiring an additional 221,459 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,379,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

