InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.72

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 535247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

