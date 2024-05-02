HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CFO Peter Robert Chapman Acquires 1,100 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Robert Chapman purchased 1,100 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $20,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,919.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

