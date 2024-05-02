Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GPMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
