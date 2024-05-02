Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

