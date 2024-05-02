HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.41 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $141,032.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.66 or 0.99850579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050794 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $144,601.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

