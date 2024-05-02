ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $270,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,539,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 65,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

