genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 7.7%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,177,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,859,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.88 ($0.06).

genedrive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.60. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

