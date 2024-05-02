Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:GXE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,216. The firm has a market cap of C$194.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1199324 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

