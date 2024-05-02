kneat.com (KSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect kneat.com to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 41.26% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. The company had revenue of C$9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.43 million.

kneat.com Stock Performance

TSE:KSI opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.34. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

