Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 545,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,552. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

