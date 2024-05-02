FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 293,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,163. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
