First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.1695 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.