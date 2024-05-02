First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 623 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,683,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CI traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.09. 608,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,391. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

